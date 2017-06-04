Real Madrid’s Isco confirms he will stay at the club

Zinedine Zidane claimed winning the La Liga title as Real coach surpassed his stellar achievement of winning the 1998 World Cup with France as a player and even lifting the Champions League in his debut season as coach past year.

Ronaldo has arguably done more than anybody to ensure a memorable end to the season for Zidane’s Madrid, scoring 14 goals in the last nine games to help his side finish top of LaLiga and reach the Champions League final.

Ronaldo scored his 40th goal of the season inside two minutes as Madrid won 2-0 at Malaga to depose Barcelona as Spanish champions.

Real Madrid also wasted chances to stretch their lead before Benzema bundled the ball in on the rebound in the 55th minute after Kameni had saved from Sergio Ramos following a corner.

Barcelona did what they had to do at the Nou Camp by coming back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 but it was too little to late and the title was Real’s. Whilst it took him a few games to find his feet, Malaga have since won six of their last eight, including at home to Barcelona and Sevilla.

But of course, they were instantly met with a flurry of responses from Madridistas, who were in the mood for trolling after being crowned champions.

Madrid travel to Malaga on Sunday, knowing a draw will confirm their 33rd league title, while Barcelona host Eibar at the same time, desperately hoping their arch-rivals will suffer a shock upset.

“We know the Cardiff final will be very hard but for now we will enjoy our first La Liga title in five years”, Ronaldo asserted.

Speaking at Madrid’s town hall during the club’s title celebrations, he said: “Thanks Zinedine for all you have given us, and all you keep giving us”. It’s the best league in the world.

Maybe if Real Madrid beats Juventus in Cardiff, we will see more love for this side-but don’t bet on it.

Real Madrid have officially celebrated with their first La Liga trophy since 2012, with Cristiano Ronaldo and company having finally got their hands on the coveted silverware. “I will pick a team as always and on Wednesday I will pick another one which, for sure, will have changes”.

“People say things about me without knowing a thing and it bothers me”.

“LaLiga is 38 games long and it rewards consistency”.

The men who made the opening goal, the title winning goal, are indeed the ones who have guided Real to it. Ronaldo and Isco, arguably the two best players for Los Blancos this season. “It’s my first league title, it’s been an incredible year and there’s still a final to come”.