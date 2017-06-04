Real Madrid score in every match of the 2016/17 season

With Real, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid expected to continue their recent dominance in the competition, one could have got relatively big odds on Juventus winning this season’s Champions League but the signs have always been there that they are ready to get their hands back on the trophy after more than two decades without success.

Take a look at the gallery above to see how we rated the players at the National Stadium of Wales. It has been 21 years since Juve won their last UCL title where as Real Madrid won last season and they are now looking to do a back-to-back (Milan where the last club to do so in 1988-89, 1989-90). Ronaldo had scored the first. They have won their last 5 UCL finals as Real Madrid’s last defeat in a UEFA Champions league final is back in 1981 against Liverpool.

JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.

With Juve shell-shocked, Madrid struck again just three minutes later.

There was nothing lucky about the third, Ronaldo making a superb run to the near post to bury Luka Modric’s right-wing cross from close range soon afterwards.

Real Madrid seeks its record 12th European Cup/Champions League triumph.

Real took an early lead in the 20th minute when Ronaldo finished off a flowing counter-attack but Juventus hit back seven minutes later with a skillful overhead kick from Mario Mandzukic. Ronaldo finishes as the top scorer or joint-top for a fifth consecutive season, the first player to do so in European Cup history.

– Juventus (4) conceded more goals in this game as they had in the rest of the campaign (3).