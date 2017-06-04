Real Madrid star Ronaldo: De Gea ‘very

A Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid last season might have been seen in some quarters as beginner’s luck.

The Portugal skipper scored twice as LaLiga champions Madrid swept aside the Serie A champions 4-1 to become the first team to ever retain the Champions League.

Of course, Real’s win was about much more than the contribution of its Portuguese forward.

Instead, the World Player of the Year was soaked by a rogue sprinkler ahead of the Champions League final, before stewards rushed over to apologise.

While preparing for one of the biggest games of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo will have been hoping for a warm-up without any hitches. I'm very happy. An incredible season, we've won trophies.

“It’s a long season but I’m motivated, I’m happy and my age is just a number. I feel like a young boy”.

“My only criticism of my team is that after the second goal we should have found a solution to stay in the game”, Allegri said.

Juventus’ defeat was the seventh time they had lost in the final – a competition record.

It also happened to be Ronaldo’s 600th career goal for club and country.

With Juventus, Buffon has won the Italian league title eight times.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side tried to begin the second half on the defensive and paid for it as Casemiro put Real back in front, with a shot from well outside the box finding its way inside the post via a Sami Khedira deflection.

Ronaldo’s double in yesterday’s final at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, allied to goals by Casemiro and Marco Asensio, earned him a fourth Champions League win and gave Madrid their third in four years and 12th in total.

“We’ve made more history”.

Of the second half, Bale said: “It was just a bit more confidence”.

“A lot of hard work”, he said.

“But I am very happy for Bale, he was able to play the game in his home city”.

Until now, no team since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, when the cup was only a knockout competition, had won back-to-back titles.

“(Gianluigi) Buffon will still be the goalkeeper next year.

Real’s Toni Kroos was in awe of his team-mate Ronaldo. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo.

Juve attempted to find a way back into the match and came close in the 82nd minute when Alex Sandro connected with Dani Alves’ free kick, but he sent his header inches wide. But the magnificence evoked memories of another showpiece staged in the U.K.in 2002 when Zidane volleyed into the top corner in Glasgow to help Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Juve’s night took a turn for the worse when Juan Cuadrado was dismissed for a second booking in the 84th.

“Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year”.