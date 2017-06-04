Real Madrid win Champions League Final 4-1 in Cardiff

Spain’s Real Madrid won the title last year, and a victory would give the club its third European Championship in four years and 12th overall, most all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet twice as Real Madrid became the first team to win the Champions League two seasons in a row courtesy of a 4-1 defeat of Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday.

“We are disappointed”, goalkeeper Buffon said in comments published on the website of European governing body UEFA.

“We are happy, because nobody has ever done that before”.

“The first half was hard, but in the second we were quickly superior”. For seven minutes, they played with that sense of goal that comes from winning two Champions Leagues in the past three years, that sense they were born to rule. “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

Few of those will have matched Mario Mandzukic’s spectacular overhead equaliser for Juventus, which was eventually in vain for the Italian side who had the best of the first half before being swept aside in the second.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble. In the second half their class, their strength, their ability to win these challenges was seen and they deservedly won”, he said.

“We managed to defend for 15 minutes”.

“But you know how things are”.

However, on the hour Casemiro hit a thunderous shot from 30 yards out which took a wicked deflection off Sami Khedira and rolled past Buffon.

We should have known really shouldn’t we?

Instead, Juventus will have to deal with the threat of in-form Isco, who has been chosen to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the final third of the field.

“Obviously what I want the most is to play more freely up front”, Ronaldo said, “and that is the opportunity Zinedine Zidane has been giving me as a No 9″. If somebody wins the Ballon d’Or and scores so many goals, obviously it’s a big advantage. Clearly we need to improve the team to achieve a higher level of technical skill – but after the holidays we’ll go back to work with a new stimulus.

In 12 European games this season, Juventus have only conceded three goals and are looking to become the first undefeated champion since Manchester United in 2008.

“It’s been an extraordinary season”.

Football legends like Luis Figo, Clarence Seedorf, Ryan Giggs, Luis Garcia and Marcel Desailly, who are mostly Champions League winners themselves, had said this season’s edition seemed to be one of the most intriguing in years.