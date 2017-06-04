Real Madrid win Champions League: Los Blancos’ insane celebrations in photos

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane accepted that his team had “made history” by beating Juventus 4-1 in Saturday night’s final in Cardiff to become the first team to retain the Champions League title in its modern, expanded format. We can say that it is a historic day for everyone at Real Madrid, for me, for the players, for our families.

“We are disappointed. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game”, the 39-year-old said. “I was happy I got on to play”.

Gareth Bale subbed into Real Madrid’s destruction of Juventus, stepping onto the turf at Millennium Stadium about three miles from where he was raised in Wales.

“In the first half we played beautifully”, Allegri said. “It was crucial for our performance in the second half”.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t manage it”.

“You need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”, said the Germany worldwide.

Juve continued to come forward early on and after six minutes it was Miralem Pjanic’s turn to have a go from range, bringing out an excellent stop from Navas with a stinging low drive.

“In the end you’re playing against a great team and it’s a 50-50 chance but we started with difficulty”. If somebody wins the Ballon d’Or and scores so many goals, obviously it’s a big advantage.

“The only criticism I can make of my players is that after conceding the second goal we should have stayed in the game mentally to try to find solutions and equalise but we couldn’t do that”.

He scored only nine goals for Madrid this season, with his last goal coming in a Spanish league game against Villarreal in February.

“We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future”.

“It’s been an extraordinary season”.

For all the talk of tactics, the threat posed by the Italian champions and the romantic notion of Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon finally claiming a Champions League winner’s medal, Ronaldo yet again found a way to hog the headlines. I have to thank them. “Unluckily, we didn’t win it”.

“The two goals in quick succession hurt us and we were not able to react”, Allegri said.

“There was an incident there and we’re hoping not too many people were injured seriously and we are hoping that they get better very soon”.