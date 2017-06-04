Real Madrid win Champions League

Real Madrid successfully defended their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday after beating Juventus in the final in Cardiff.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace and there were goal for Casemiro and Marco Asensio as Zinedine Zidane’s side ran out 4-1 winners in Cardiff.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 600 career goals for Real Madrid and country, including 105 in the Champions League, and has finished as the top scorer in the competition for the last 5 seasons.

“The only criticism I could make is that after the second goal we should have stayed in the game mentally to make sure we still had chances”.

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale enjoyed his team’s “incredible” Champions League triumph over Juventus in Cardiff.

“I answered on the pitch”, he told Atresmedia and beIN SPORTS. “I really prepared myself to do well in the league and Champions League and scored important goals so I’m very happy”.

With substitute Juan Cuadrado seeing red for Juventus thanks to, shall we say, the experience of Sergio Ramos, any chance of a comeback was thrown out of the window. We will have to work a lot to try and win again.

“Second half we were clearly superior, we kept the ball, physically I think we won the game there as well. They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

Following an elaborate pre-match ceremony involving American pop act Black Eyed Peas at the Principality Stadium, Juve settled first. The goalkeeper blocked a header and strike from Gonzalo Higuain, and produced a one-handed save when Miralem Pjanic picked a gap through a crowd of defenders.

Juventus looked the more adventurous side in the first 20 minutes but it was Real who struck first after the sort of trigonometric build-up that coaches write books about.

Juventus equalised in the 27th minute with a volley by Mandzukic.

Here was a manager who could match them medal for medal and they quickly responded to his leadership.

The Brazilian midfielder unleashed a shot from 25 yards that flicked off the heels of Madrid old boy Sami Khedira before spinning past the helpless Buffon. However, even in that metric he was beaten by Ronaldo, who set a new record of ten knockout goals.

It was the culmination of a counterattack of breathtaking speed launched by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Even the hard decision of whether to recall Wales forward Gareth Bale for the final in his hometown was no problem for Zidane, who kept faith with Isco and watched his playmaker pull the strings impressively. Alex Sandro reached it and cushioned the ball back across the box.