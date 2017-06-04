Real Madrid Wins Champions League Battle With a 4-1 Victory

Real Madrid became the first team to win back-to-back Champions League trophies and they can thank Ronaldo for it.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid won their 12th European Cup with a 4-1 win over Juventus at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Madrid turned the screw in the second half with Brazilian midfielder Casemiro breaking Italian hearts with a speculative long shot that took a wicked deflection ending up in the legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon’s net.

Sandro headed wide from a Dani Alves free-kick, but Juve’s fire went out when Cuadrado was given his marching orders and substitute Asensio added to their misery with a late tap-in from Marcelo’s cut-back.

Then came the Club World Cup with Real Madrid and the end of a five-year Spanish title drought before new highs were reached in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “like a young boy” as he prepares to lead Portugal into the Confederations Cup after securing more Champions League glory.

Overwhelmed and unable to focus when the pressure was really ramped up, Juventus suffered more heartbreak in a European final, just when they looked primed for an assault at halftime, with the scores level at 1-1.

Ronaldo extended the lead in less than four minutes while Marco Asensio sealed the victory for the European champions with a last minute goal.

His second goal, which put Madrid 3-1 ahead in the second half, was also his 600th in his senior career for club and country.

It was Madrid, though, who opened the scoring after 20 minutes, Ronaldo capping a slick passing move.

“Again, I’ve had an fantastic season”, said Ronaldo.

“People won’t be able to criticise me because the numbers don’t lie”.

Madrid’s attacking brilliance proved just too hard for Juventus to contain as Zinedine Zidane won his second Champions League title in 18 months as coach.

“Juve were superb first half, they were aggressive, they were pressing all over the pitch and they created the better chances”.

“I’m very happy, we won trophies and of course it’s one of best moments in my career. I prepared myself well for the final part of the season and I scored some important goals”.

“Juventus had an extraordinary season, we both deserved to be in the Final”.

“As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final – but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”.