Real Madrid Wins Champions League Title

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoices in Real Madrid’s historic Champions League triumph at the end of another strong season. Real won the match 4-1.

CARDIFF, Wales-No club in world soccer obsesses over history books like Real Madrid.

“It has been an incredible end to the season by us”.

“My age is just a number”, Ronaldo said.

Now a four-time Champions League victor, Ronaldo finished as the competition’s top scorer for the fifth season running, substantially enhancing his chances of matching fierce rival Lionel Messi’s tally of five Ballon d’Or crowns. Everything must be ranked and counted and Los Blancos must always be first-especially when it comes to European titles.

Madrid also secured a league and cup double for the first time in nearly 60 years, leaving Zidane ecstatic in his post-match news conference.

His career goal tally in club and worldwide soccer now stands at 600. It was the only high point for Juventus on a night when the Italian champion was outclassed in its quest for a first European title in 21 years.

Momentum clearly on their side, Ronaldo added to Real Madrid’s advantage minutes later and put the game all but beyond Juventus.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however.

Massimiliano Allegri was at a loss to explain how his team ended up conceding more goals in this one game than they have in the entire tournament leading up to the final.

“Second half we were clearly superior, we kept the ball, physically I think we won the game there as well”.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “like a young boy” as he prepares to lead Portugal into the FIFA Confederations Cup after securing more UEFA Champions League glory.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”, Buffon told Italian television as Real celebrated at the Principality Stadium.

“With a bit more luck we could have finished the first half in the lead and then it would have been a different match”.

Until now, no team since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, when the cup was only a knockout competition, had won back-to-back titles.

But it was impossible to ignore Ronaldo, as his team mate Toni Kroos was quick to point out.

Dani Carvajal created the opening with a crisp pass to Ronaldo on the edge of the box, with the Portuguese wizard wasting no time in firing past Gianluigi Buffon with the help of deflection.

Ronaldo’s effort was eclipsed seven minutes later by one of the all-time great final goals.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area. On his part, Cuadrado hadn’t done much to warrant a second booking but theatrical stuff from Sergio Ramos got him the sending off.