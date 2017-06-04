Record-breaking Real Madrid beat Juventus, retain Champions League title

But Real were dominant after the break as goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo again and substitute Marco Asensio sealed a 12th European Cup win and a third in four seasons.

Amid the post-game celebrations, Ronaldo shared an emotional moment with the iconic Scottish manager in the tunnel after the trophy celebration.

GIANLUIGI BUFFON (Juventus): The 39-year-old has been so sound for the Serie A champions that many tipped him to be the man to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s decade-long dominance of the Ballon d’Or this year.

And having lifted the European Cup once with Manchester United, Ronaldo has done it three times in four seasons with Madrid.

Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro scored in the first leg in Madrid after Lorenzo Insigne’s extraordinary long-range goal for Napoli less than 10 minutes into the game. It’s been a hard season, I’ve worked hard.

The former Benfica and Manchester United winger-turned-striker turned 32 in February but far from fading he is as unsafe as ever, perhaps even more effective than in his younger days.

Bale said ahead of the final that he was fully fit, but Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted to start with Francisco “Isco” Alarcon in his place. I’m very happy, it has been an incredible season. “I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated.

A mock replica of the Champions League trophy sits in front of an ambulance in San Carlo square after the stampede.

“I still have one more year on my contract, so that means I have one more chance of winning the Champions League“, he told Sky Sport Italia.

“We’ve made more history”.

“In the first half we played beautifully”, Allegri said. “I was happy I got on to play”.

A Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid last season might have been seen in some quarters as beginner’s luck.

Three minutes later, Ronaldo notched his second goal.

A spectacular overhead kick from Mario Mandzukic had cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener in the final.

“My age is just a number,”he said”.

It was an evening that brought with it an uncomfortable sense of deja vu for Buffon and Juventus, who have now lost seven of their nine European Cup finals and could be forgiven for fearing the worst whenever they get to this stage of the competition.

“If our current team is complemented with new players, we’ll be really competitive in the Champions League next year”. “These players still have a lot to give”.