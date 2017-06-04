Red Sox put LHP Rodriguez on DL after fall in bullpen

Boston Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez runs home after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Baltimore.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: the Red Sox have an injury to a starting pitcher. The former Orioles farmhand came in with a four-game winning streak and a career 1.34 ERA in six starts at Camden Yards.

Manager John Farrell said Pedroia took some practice swings Saturday and felt good. “He was in complete control, and he got into a great rhythm”. Seemingly exhausted of all the beanball drama that pervaded their previous two series against Boston, Baltimore was content to play home run derby instead, banging out four homers that accounted for all the scoring. This time, though, his 92 pitches got him into the eighth inning. “The last time it happened, I wasn’t able to walk, there was a lot of swelling”.

He believed that his problems during the game were entirely a result of missing locations combined with good hitting by the Orioles. I don’t want to be out there throwing 100 pitches or 90 pitches through five innings.

The injury is concerning, as Rodriguez has battled knee injuries in the past.

After the game, he told reporters he was not pitching hurt.

“I thought as the game went along he got much better”, Farrell said. “He’s one of the best”.

Designated hitter was walking around with incense in pregame clubhouse, then lit fuse for the Sox with a two-run homer and an RBI double. Bogaerts scored from first on a double by Ramirez that gave the Red Sox a 4-1 lead. “When he came in, he was very forthright in what took place”.

Craig Kimbrel earned the save for Boston by posting the final four outs in Saturday’s 5-2 victory. Just two batters later, third baseman Manny Machado crushed a solo blast into the second level of the left-field stands. His home run Friday night went 465 feet, according to Statcast. “That’s the key.” Marco Estrada (4-2, 3.15 ERA) starts the first game against CC Sabathia (5-2, 4.42 ERA), seeking his 16th career win versus Toronto.

The Orioles did have a glimmer of hope to put all these storylines on the back-burner in the eighth, getting runners on first and second against reliever Joe Kelly.

“I was making pitches and they were just fouling off, pitcher’s pitches”, Bundy said. “It was a tough game”.

Machado led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run to left field, his sixth against Boston this year. The blast also brought in Bogaerts, who walked to start the inning. “I went down. Nothing insane”, he said.

Before E-Rod started last night’s game against the Orioles, he slipped and fell in the bullpen. Jackie Bradley Jr. launched a three-run homer in the ninth inning on Thursday for his third shot in six games, a span during which he has collected 10 RBIs. The team said Rutledge was dealing with dehydration. Boston is 29-25 overall and 12-15 on the road.