Region reacts to London terror attacks

App users complained that they were being charged inflated prices on Saturday night after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and three knife-wielding men attacked revelers in a nearby nightlife district. Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick said that the death toll in the attack has reached seven, in addition to the three suspects, who were shot dead by the police.

Armed officers arrived on the scene within minutes and all three attackers were shot dead. “They all appeared to be wearing explosive vests”.

Security was increased for the India v Pakistan match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, the BBC reported.

NHS England says 21 people are in a “critical condition” following Saturday night’s terror attack, which killed seven. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

As authorities searched for suspects, London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced on Twitter officers also were responding to reports of stabbings in Borough Market – not far from the bridge.

At least 7 people died, and 48 were hospitalized after the attack. Three major London hospitals said that they were on lockdown to keep patients and staff safe.

Ms O’Neill said: “The attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market were horrific and I condemn them”.

It all took place at a time when the terror level in the United Kingdom had been reduced to severe from critical – meaning an attack was thought highly likely though there was no knowledge of an imminent threat. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”.

“It was horrendous”, he said.

This eyewitness broke down as she talked about how the noise of people having fun at Borough Market turned into screams.

One witness, who asked not to be named, described seeing armed police raid a fried chicken shop on the road. Some have issued emergency numbers for people to call. “I appreciate this has been a terrifying experience for many people, and I would like to thank the people affected in that area for their forbearance as we carry out our work”. There was a doctor in the pub and she helped him. They were stabbing everyone.

“It knocked a person about 20 feet in the air and within my line of sight there must have been about five or six people on the ground”.

It was a Saturday night and the streets were filled with patrons who reportedly threw chairs, bottles and glasses at the attackers as they used knives to slash their way through crowds.

President Donald Trump responded to early reports of multiple attacks in London by promoting his travel ban, then offering supports to Londoners. The White House said he had been briefed on the incidents by his national security team.

One witness, Gerard, told the BBC he saw a woman being stabbed “10 or 15 times” by men shouting “This is for Allah”.

Pence also tweeted, “Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims, courageous first responders & all the people of London“. “That’s why it troubles me so much to see the type of tweets the President has put out in the last 12 hours or so”.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

“Now the area is completely closed with police cars going one way and ambulances going the other”, he told Reuters.

If it was, it would be the third such attack in Britain in the last three months.