Reliance Jio May Launch JioFiber Broadband Service This Diwali

The offers it has in store for consumers could trigger a price war similar to what was witnessed in the mobile segment following Jio’s entry. The company’s inaugural pricing is said to disrupt the home broadband market.

Reliance Jio has started to install Jio Fiber in some of the locations of Mumbai and a few other metros and reports suggest that the company will launch its services officially from Diwali.

The Economic Times report is quoting people who are familiar with Jio’s plans.

Users will be able to obtain three months worth of high-speed internet through Reliance Jio’s “JioFiber” offer.

According to Reliance Jio customer care team’s reply to one Twitter user in May, the company has launched the JioFiber preview offer in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. At state-level, Jio will be competing with players like ACT Fibernet, Hathway, Spectranet and Tikona among others that offer services in certain states or telecom circles.

The launch of JioFiber could end up being a nightmare to the existing service providers since Jio will try to come up with new plans and offers to disrupt the market.

According to a report by Economic Times, Reliance Jio will expand its free trial offer known as JioFiber Preview beyond the few cities where it is now available from June and this will be followed by a commercial launch in September or October, sources familiar with Jio’s plans told the publication.

In comparison, rival telecom companies like Airtel now is offering its users, 1000GB data free for one year if they sign up for the broadband service via online.

Sunil Mittal-driven Bharti last week enhanced data volume on its existing home broadband plans, offering 60 GB data for Rs 899; 90 GB data for Rs 1099 and 125 GB data for Rs 1,299. This offer may cost Rs 500. Users opting for Rs 1299 plan will get 125GB data with speeds of up to 100Mbps and bonus data of 1000GB. The Rs 1,499 plan can get you 160 GB. Also, the speed under Jio Fiber is expected to be a minimum of 10MbPS. The 1GB plan has been initially priced at Rs 5,999 per month with a FUP of 1TB. The biggest advantage of the service is that it offers very reliable Internet connection at large speeds; about 20 to 100 times faster than with typical cable modem.

Currently, India has around 2 crore wired broadband subscribers. For now, we will have to wait and watch if the Diwali launch date turns out to be true.