Remaining 11 countries to take forward the TPP

Mr Seko indicated Japan was looking to move beyond the United States decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, downplaying Mr Lighthizer’s public comment in Vietnam that America wouldn’t change its mind about a pact that would’ve covered 40 per cent of the global economy.

Lighthizer and Japan’s economy, trade and industry minister, Hiroshige Seko, agreed on strengthening bilateral trade and removing barriers, a statement from the United States trade representative said.

Ministers of the 11 TPP countries have asked for this work to be completed before they meet at the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting on 10-11 November 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“The big announcement if it all holds together will be that there will be agreement to move forward as TPP 11”, the source said.

Officials will assess how to bring the agreement to life as soon as possible, “including how to facilitate membership for the original signatories”, the ministers said.

“One of the reasons we chose to be part of the TPP was the potential access to the American market and if that does not happen one of the major motivations to be part of the TPP will be removed“.

The minister said this would be an open agreement that would enable other countries to participate at appropriate times and under conditions that can preserve the high standards of the TPP, including the return of the United States. A Vietnamese official expressed a similar view.

Deborah Elms, executive director of the Asian Trade Centre, said though Pacific Alliance members are trying to widen the appeal of the bloc, it was “big on rhetoric, short on deliverables”.

G-7 finance chiefs signed up this month to a pared-down pledge on global trade as President Donald Trump’s administration, which is seeking to renegotiate key trade agreements, continued to challenge prevailing economic doctrine.

While not directly referring to the U.S., Oreshkin said one nation was at odds with others on the content.

The Reagan-era trade veteran has been tasked with renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement – another deal Trump promised to pull out of, though he later backpedalled after speaking to the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

The TPP will deliver benefits for Australia by reducing barriers to trade in a wide range of goods and services and improving access to export markets in the Asia-Pacific. The Asia trade deal it favours is called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. “We will firmly seek its realisation”, Japan’s minister in charge of TPP, Nobuteru Ishihara, told reporters Friday, according to state media.

“Eleven countries have shown a lot of unity and a desire to move through some of the equations that will be required to look to put the agreement into force”, New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay, who led the discussions, told Reuters.

“Bilateral negotiations are better for the United States”, he said.