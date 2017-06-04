Reporter Out At Denver Post After ‘Unacceptable’ Tweet About Indy 500 victor

He was made to toil hard as Castroneves did his very best to complete a record-tying fourth victory. I won two times there, I won two world championships. I couldn’t pull up to the leaders.

“The last few laps, they were the moment”. Frei said his father spent four years flying reconnaissance missions over Japan. Once again Indianapolis proved to be the site of unforgettable moments, for both great and awful reasons as some of the sport’s best drivers saw their fortunes change in an instant.

NEW YORK (AP) – There is no rest for Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, and that’s OK.

The annual banquet also gave the drivers a chance to talk about the 101st running of the 500, including Jay Howard and Scott Dixon, who shared the stage to talk about their dramatic accident on Lap 54.

As is customary, a portion of his winnings will go to his Andretti Autosport team.

Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 dream went up in the smoke of a blown engine on Sunday that ended a brilliant Brickyard debut by the Formula One star.

Still, his race was spectacular and Alonso simply fell victim to his engine late in the race.

It’s no surprise that Alonso has been facing engine woes with his McLaren auto in F1 and it seemed the troubles weren’t ready to leave him at Indy 500.

“I know that I can be as quick as anyone in an F1 vehicle, I didn’t know if I can be as quick as anyone in an IndyCar”. “I was waiting for the moment and the last two laps, the vehicle worked beautifully”. Sato led twice for 17 laps. That kept him outside of the top-10 until the final scramble for the win. “They worked really hard to get us here”, team owner Michael Andretti said. “We showed the great result today and I am very proud of it”. It’s going to be huge. Sato claimed his first 500 win, holding off three-time victor Helio Castroneves in the sixth-closest finish in the race’s history. Sato took the lead from Castroneves for good on Lap 195 of the 200-lap race.

ROOKIES RULE: One year after Rossi won as a rookie, Ed Jones almost made it two straight.