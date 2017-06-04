Reports of casualties after three incidents in London

– London’s Metropolitan Police confirm the incidents Saturday night at London Bridge and the Borough Market have been declared “terrorist incidents”.

Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians along London Bridge; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

In a statement after the attack, May said, “Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety”, Trump wrote”. They just went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people, ‘ he said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump had been briefed on the situation by his national security team. Police tweeted that Londoners should “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”. According to London Ambulance Service, 20 injured victims have been admitted across six hospitals in London after the attack at London Bridge.

An eyewitness described the incident to a CNN reporter, saying he saw a van swerving on and off the pavement. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

However, it is confirmed that emergency services have been dispatched to both London Bridge and Borough Market.

That’s NPR’s Frank Langfitt reporting from London.

He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

British Transport Police confirmed “multiple casualties”.

A auto plowed into a crowd of at least six people on the London Bridge on Saturday.

One occurred at London Bridge, when a van was seen plowing into pedestrians.

A photo posted on social media showed what appeared to be two men lying on the ground with canisters strapped to their bodies and police officers standing over them.

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a “major incident” at London Bridge in London.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”.

Police have also responded to an incident at Borough Market, which is within half a mile of the London Bridge, and Vauxhall, which is three miles away.

He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected.

England has been under heightened alert since a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester nearly two weeks ago, killing 22 and wounding more than 100 as they left the venue.

A female companion said: “We were in the restaurant and we just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”. The assailant and four other people were killed, and 40 others were injured.

The city transit authority Transport for London closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge underground station evacuated.

It is too early to say whether the incidents in London are militant attacks, European security officials told Reuters.”It’s too soon to say” if London Bridge incident is an attack by militants, one official said.