Reports of multiple casualties at London Bridge as van strikes pedestrians

Six people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said it had declared the attacks as “terrorist incidents”.

Speaking outside the Met Police headquarters, ACC Rowley told reporters: ” At 22:08hrs yesterday evening we began to receive reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. My prayers are with the victims and all those affected.

London Ambulance Service said at least 30 people have been taken to hospital.

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible London attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body.

The attack comes nearly two weeks after 22 people died in a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester.

British and world leaders have condemned an attack in London that killed at least seven people and wounded 48, only days before the UK’s general election.

One witness described seeing as many as five assailants and several people said they were ordered to stay inside pubs and restaurants by police and eventually had to come out with their hands on their heads.

At around 10 p.m., a van veered off the road on the iconic London Bridge crossing the River Thames, colliding with pedestrians and sending bystanders fleeing.

He said the United Kingdom threat remained at a severe level after the attack and Londoners would see an increased police presence. “All Indians in London are advised to also follow @metpoliceuk to check updated and authoritative facts on the incidents”, Swaraj retweeted India in The UK’s tweet.

Moments after, police responded with armed officers to an incident at Borough Market, an open market adjacent to London Bridge. Two other incidents also were reported, stabbings at nearby Borough Market and another incident in the Vauxhall area of the city.

She and said would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee later on June 4.

Back in March, four people were killed when Khalid Masood drove his Hyundai auto into people on Westminster Bridge before stabbing PC Keith Palmer inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random”. “I am appalled and furious that these twisted and cowardly terrorists deliberately targeted Londoners and visitors to our city who were just enjoying their Saturday night”.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer US help to Britain. On 22 May, 22 people were killed and 116 injured when the attacker, Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena’s foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by USA singer Ariana Grande late in the evening. “A taxi driver rolled down his window and started screaming, ‘Keep running, keep running – people have been stabbed.'” Thompson said he saw some injured people on the ground. “Malaysia condemns such heinous acts and we stand with the people of Britain”, Najib said in his latest tweet today.