Returning Grande fans shaken by London attack

Ariana Grande’s massive One Love Manchester benefit concert is set to take place at around 6am Monday, New Zealand time, and you can tune in here.

Ariana has been at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, visiting 10 year-old Jaden Farell-Mann.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan of the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that they were taking added security measures in the wake of the London attacks and that the threat level remains at severe.

Performers include Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, Niall Horan, and more, will come together to perform at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, Braun said in a statement.

Manchester One Love is in honor of the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber outside an Ariana Grande concert in the city less than two weeks ago. After pedestrians were hit, officials say that three men armed with knives fled the scene and began attacking people at local restaurants and bars around the nearby Borough Market.

12 people have been arrested in connection with the London attack, which left seven dead and nearly 50 injured. John Fryer, major event transport planning lead with Transport for Greater Manchester, said those who plan to attend the concert should not drive.

All net profits donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The second is a friendly charity match for Manchester Untied footballer Michael Carrick, in honor of his long career at the club. “We won’t let hate win”, Grande wrote in a statement when she announced the benefit concert last week. “Today we stand together”.

Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday.