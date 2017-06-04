Reuters photographer: Police escort four women from building in east London

As CBS News’ Teri Okita reported, the events unfolded around 10 p.m. GMT when the van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge, police said.

“As always, we ask any member of the public who observes suspicious behavior to contact the police immediately”, the NYPD said in a statement.

“As the prime minister said, we are confident about the fact that they were radical Islamist terrorists, the way they were inspired, and we need to find out more about where this radicalisation came from”, Rudd told ITV television.

A woman has been described as “heroic” after she reportedly used her body to barricade the door of a restaurant in the London Bridge area, stalling terrorists trying to enter during Saturday night’s attacks and possibly saving the lives of up to 20 people. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. She said they were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but police determined those were only meant to sow panic and fear.

Mr Pettit said he had seen a photo which appeared to show “one of the attackers upside down on the floor wearing camouflage pants, which he (the neighbour) was wearing two days ago”.

Last night, our country fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack once again.

Emergency officials said 48 people were treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

Referencing the Westminster terror attack and Manchester attack, Mrs. We need to work with allied, democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorist planning.

Police said three suspects were shot at the scene, but investigations will determine whether they had support or were part of a larger network The proximity of the attacks and the timing seem to suggest they were coordinated, but police have not confirmed that.

He continued: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

After the London Bridge incident, Grande tweeted: “Praying for London“.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters. He said he saw someone jump into the water to avoid being hit. “It was horrendous”, he said.

Another witness, who was in the cafe, said a man with a “massive knife” entered the restaurant at Borough Market, just south of the bridge, and stabbed two people inside.

“People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind”.

Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck”. She was saying, “Help me, help me” but I couldn’t do anything.

Law enforcement officials in major US cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert. Witnesses reported seeing as many as three attackers with knives.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been briefed about the situations in London, officials say.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her sympathy. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

“There are today, at this time, four of our compatriots who are injured”, said the head of French diplomacy on French radio channel Europe 1. Things need to change, and they need to change in 4 important ways. The men were shot and killed by police within eight minutes of the first emergency call being placed, bringing the total death total to ten.