Rex Tillerson Downplays Significance of US Pulling Out of Paris Agreement

Trump’s pulling the US out of the Paris agreement? Some of the mayors and leaders in those states have spoken out against the decision.

The same poll found majority support for the Paris agreement in every USA state, amongst the general voting population.

But it also gave the flexibility for future administrations to revise their targets, which Obama’s special climate envoy, Todd Stern, noted as he urged Trump to remain in the agreement.

Critics of the Paris accord argue that it hurts the economy but supporters say it will create jobs down the line.

CEOs of 30 major corporations, including Bank of America, Dow Chemical, General Electric, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, wrote an open letter to Trump in a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal in May expressing their “strong support” for the US remaining in the Paris climate agreement.

Environmental activists will protest President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the 2015 Paris climate accord at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Loop.

In Trump’s speech announcing the planned withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, the president said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“. “So hopefully, people can keep it in perspective”.

Pruitt said that people might call him a “climate skeptic”, but added that “there are climate exaggerators” out there. “I would say that there are climate exaggerators”.

Portland, Ore. -based Keen believes the US should be more invested in climate change, and not distance itself from efforts to fight it.

“I don’t know if you guys caught my confirmation process or not, but … that confirmation process I indicated that in fact global warming is occurring, that human activity contributes to it in some manner”, Pruitt said.

But hang on, there is one poll that might give Mr Trump reason to think he’s onto a victor: while Americans believe climate change is happening, many of them don’t believe it will happen to them.

It is clear that whoever takes office in the United Kingdom on the 9th of June will be committed to tackling climate change.

“Couldn’t of put it better.bravo.I’m exhausted of footing the bill for the world”, another said.

Following Pruitt at the podium was White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who also seemed to sidestep the question of the president’s views on climate change. At the tme, he could not provide an answer. “I think part of the reason the president said it was a bad deal yesterday was because countries including China were not making substantial progress in reducing their carbon footprint”.