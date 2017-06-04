Richard Jefferson: Cavs have no need for major changes after Game 1

With a motivated Kevin Durant playing some of the best basketball of his career and taking the pressure off Stephen Curry, Golden State dominated Cleveland 113-91 in Game 1 on Thursday night and showed that Cavaliers-Warriors III might not look anything like the previous showdowns. It has been seven consecutive seasons that a team led by LeBron has made the NBA Finals – the third straight for Cleveland, with the Miami Heat playing in four straight prior to that – and once again the appearance has sparked speculation that the friendship between LeBron and Rihanna could be something more.

Losing the first game of any series requires the team trailing 1-0 to take a half-full approach.

The Cavs are not shook by this.

“KD”, James said when asked what stood out about the Warriors in their runaway victory. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds. They replaced Harrison Barnes, a good player, with Durant, an intergalactic superstar.

The area Brown was talking about were the uncontested dunks the Warriors feasted on all evening.

Golden State’s four turnovers tied an NBA Finals low.

“I think in order for you to be good in this league, it has to be an everyday thing”, Durant said. The Seahawks’ infamously loud fans, dubbed “the 12th Man” (the number 12 jersey has been retired in their honor), pride themselves on being so loud that they can throw off an opposing team’s abilities. Countless basketball pundits saying the same thing, in one form or another. We have to get the matchups we like and take advantage. We have to be better at finishing around the rim.

“I know we’ll play better come Sunday“, Lue said on Friday. “But having said that, this is real life”. When we look at it, this is just a blip on the radar in terms of our whole life.

Cleveland’s head-scratching insistence on pushing the ball, coupled with its sloppiness, led to the Warriors attempting 106 shots.

The trickle-down effect of Durant’s addition was apparent in Game 1, and could end up being the deciding factor in this series, which should be no surprise considering the Warriors added Durant to this team for exactly this reason.

“I mean, no other team has done this, right?”

He started the year in Dallas, got traded to and waived by Philadelphia, and signed with Cleveland because the Cavs knew they needed – and wanted – another tough guy who could clog the lane and had playoff experience.

“Yes”, Brown said with a smile, when asked if that was weird to think about. “They capitalized. And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2“. It made for the somewhat rare instance where casinos were fine with the game’s lopsided nature. When the Cavs have kept the Warriors under 100 points, Cleveland is 5-0. If the Warriors slip even a little they’ll get pounced on in Game 2. That would allow Cleveland to return home with the series even at a game apiece, and with renewed hope of a long series after being drubbed in Game 1.

Durant made precisely the difference Cleveland feared he might – not only performing at an elite level himself but making it hard for the Cavs to throw multiple players at Stephen Curry, who contributed 28 points and 10 assists. A Game 6 ticket’s average cost is $1,774. The team turned the ball over a total of 20 times, including eight from LeBron James himself.

“That’s not a big deal at all”, Thompson said.

If the Cavaliers want to have a serious chance of repeating as NBA champions, they’ll need James to continue his streak with a win Sunday night here at Oracle Arena in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “I wondered where he got it from, and I see it every day, the stuff that he works on”. I’m not about getting these gaudy stats. “We have to have the mindset of a must win, because (Thursday’s) great game nearly means nothing if we lose on Sunday“. And that’s our goal. Durant said. “This is what every player wants to be, is the highest level of basketball”.