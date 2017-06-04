Richard Jefferson says Cavs just need to ‘execute, and not panic’

Could have fooled me. Its hard to simulate the way we play the game,  Brown said.

If you watched, then you know that Durant was quite attractive on the court himself and made it look very easy, scoring 38 points in the Warriors’ 113-91 victory over Cleveland’s Cavaliers.

And that’s it, in the 520 National Basketball Association games Thompson had played before Thursday, regular or postseason.

Suffice it to say, a lot of things went wrong for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 22-point loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Hmmmmm. Maybe that’s why the Warriors wanted to sign the guy?

Game 2 in the series is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena with its deafening sellout crowd. I know. It’s painful for Warriors followers to revisit.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State. They took nine shots. They’re going to try to get their 3-point shooters going and rebound the ball.

Durant still seeks his first National Basketball Association crown after leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State last July.

And the Warriors lost that Game 7. But he passed the ball to Curry – who hit a three-pointer.

But, a couple minutes later, the EXACT same thing happened. They have won a bunch of games, shot a ton of threes, and are staring down Lebron James’ Cavaliers on their quest to win their second title in three years.

The results were dramatic and educational.

Durant had six dunks in the first half alone to match his most ever in a game, Curry hit six 3-pointers and the Cavaliers looked like the team that stumbled down the stretch in the second half of the season. We know that just sort of maintaining that ball-care aspect is going to be key for us.

A few minutes after his call to Green, Durant got an update from his doctors, who said it was a sprained medial collateral ligament and that he would return in time for the playoffs.

“They were really good on both sides, being in attack mode – whether it was playing downhill [on offense] or on the defensive end pushing us out, making the catches tough for us”, Love said. “And he’ll get more the next game”. And there is no doubt he would have been eager to go against the team that jettisoned him to the Mavericks to make room for Durant. We have to be better at finishing around the rim. “And it worked out well”.

The Warriors used the situational scoring and 23 points from Durant to build a 60-52 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime. Cleveland committed 12 of its 20 turnovers in the first half – “20 in the Finals is not going to get it done”, Irving said. But the one area for which they were most roasted, that seemingly endless reel of uncontested Kevin Durant dunks, ironically, was one of the best things they did all night. So there’s usually never a bad shot that he takes because he sees right over people … “They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can’t allow going into Game 2”.

And isn’t it interesting how this works? Always. Against the Warriors, there is just no other way to approach it. But also had some when I got caught in the air and tried to make some skip passes and they were able to pick them off.

Naturally, the Cavaliers responded to this shift in the Warriors’ priorities by concentrating more on stopping the drives – which in turn created more space on the perimeter.

Today’s National Basketball Association isn’t the sort of league where someone is going to clothesline Durant or any other Warrior to send some sort of foolish overly physical message, nor should it be. See how the gears fit together?

“We kind of did something”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. The Warriors can not lose. However, cutting down that turnover differential will help Cleveland to keep the scoring margin closer on both ends of the floor. They were very effective defensive rebounders. “It really doesn’t matter to me”. That’s why it was so heartening to see the weaponry that Durant brought and utilized Thursday night, from the outside and inside. The problem was that the numbers burned them and the Cavaliers transition defense was bad.

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled previous year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, James said. “We’re real tough to beat when he’s doing that”. Because of that, even though they gave up those 11 offensive rebounds and the Warriors only turned it over once, they were within striking distance. Fans for last year’s Game 1 needed to spend at least $699, which is $149 less expensive than that for Thursday’s cheapest lower level seats.But the priciest seats for Game 1, between NBATickets.com and StubHub, went for more than $37,400.

The Dubs learned their lesson in 2016 about all that. He wears uniform No. 35.