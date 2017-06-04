Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday, despite last minute pressure from groups across the U.S. to remain part of the 195-country deal, sent ripples of discontent across the world.

According to the agreement, by 2025, the U.S. was to reduce gas emissions by 26-28% in comparison with the levels seen ten years ago. Climate change is real.

The EU and China will also “call on all parties to uphold the Paris agreement” and “to strengthen efforts over time, in accordance with the goal and provisions of the agreement”.

“She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”.

Trump’s move was “a big mistake”, Donald Tusk, one of the European Union’s top officials, said. “We believe this is an important worldwide agreement on climate change”.

Trump on Thursday pulled out of Paris Climate Agreement, which lays down regulations to curb the emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Without U.S. leadership, achieving the voluntary targets agreed to by the 195 countries that signed the accord will be far more hard.

His announcement triggered a furious backlash from global leaders, including the Chinese premier who said Beijing “will steadfastly” implement the Paris climate pact.

“Climate change needs to be aggressively addressed on a global level, and the Paris accord is central to this effort”, said Jack Ende, MD, MACP, ACP President.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin spared Trump more withering criticism and urged the world to work with the NY tycoon on climate.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, he said. While Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump’s decision would prompt Russian Federation to rethink its own stance, the Kremlin suggested the withdrawal could be fatal to the pact. Notably, Paris climate change accord aims at significantly reducing global emissions.

The vast majority of scientists believe that global warming – bringing with it sharp changes in climate patterns – is mainly the result of human activities from agriculture to industry.

A CAT briefing reveals that both China and India look set to overachieve their Paris agreement climate pledges, with coal use in the former declining for three consecutive years.

Author Ann Coulter also gave her input, tweeting to her followers, “Trump’s decision on Paris accord has lefties everywhere s******g bricks”. British Prime Minister Theresa May, however, said the USA should be able to determine its own destiny.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Donald Trump had made an historic error Thursday by abandoning the Paris climate agreement, and urged frustrated United States climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France.

Elon Musk, who had been a member of Mr Trump’s business panel, announced he would leave the post.