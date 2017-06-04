Rihanna For Finals MVP

LeBron James (9-of-20 from the field) and Kyrie Irving (10-of-22) aside, Cleveland shot 25 percent (11-of-44) from the field.

Durant was the story, setting the early tone and then finishing up with a solid fourth quarter with a team-high eight points in the final frame to quash any thoughts of a Cleveland comeback. Curry had the audacity to fake another 3 from deep, went to the dribble again, then pulled up from behind the arc to fire a closely contested jumper against Love that missed and essentially ended Golden State’s championship hopes.

The four turnovers by the Warriors tied the NBA Finals mark for fewest in a game done twice before Thursday night, by San Antonio in 2013 and Detroit in 2005. Curry deployed a nasty inside-out dribble with his right hand, getting James off balance.

Although the stakes were considerably lower, the implication was clear: This is a more formidable version of Curry. The Cavs don’t have the same margin of error as they did a year ago, so a 3-1 lead could be insurmountable. He’s better than he was even at the start of this season.

“We have a couple days here where we can get our legs underneath us”. He doesn’t have the speed of an Allen Iverson or Russell Westbrook to blow by defenders.

James was of course talking about Kevin Durant, who erupted for 38 points in the Warriors’ 113-91 win over the Cavs.

History remembers results, not circumstances. Three plays I’m thinking of from Game 1 of the NBA Finals perfectly illustrate why the Golden State Warriors are the most unstoppable force in sports right now.

Just go play. And it worked splendidly for the two-time reigning MVP and Kevin Durant in their first Finals together. We want him to keep shooting, and we know he will. Not even a 3-1 deficit past year was enough to faze him. You can’t go into the game saying, ‘Oh, KD is going to have six driving lanes to the rim and where don’t get touched and he dunks. “It’s a different dynamic when Kevin Durant is pushing the ball in transition and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on the wings, we got spread out in transition”.

Once his night was finally done, Durant found mother Wanda at the end of the Warriors bench and held her in a warm embrace. They’re not just going to leave him open. When the Cavs left him unguarded on the perimeter, Durant hit 3-pointers. If you listened to the experts this week, who were chatting up about the National Hockey League and NBA finals on SportSXRadio (airs on AM 720 KDWN 7-9 pm PST) you already know the reasons.

“Going into the game I know what their game plan is, and it’s to take the 3 away”, Green said.

Thompson could be seen being consoled as he came off the floor for the final time late in the game by teammates. And he gave them credit.

Oracle Arena roared with every pass, cut, and shot that the Warriors took.

“That’s something we have to limit going forward”, Kyrie Irving said afterwards.

Curry wound up with 28 points. He registered seven uncontested dunks in the first half.

But his defense is still as crucial as he is the rare player equally adept at controlling ball-handling point guards, chasing shooters around screens and matching up with bigger players in the post.