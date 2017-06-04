Rihanna in Matthew Adams Dolan at the NBA Finals Game 1

Thompson averaged a career-high 22.3 points a game this season, his scoring numbers rising all six seasons in the league, but his play-off scoring is off 10 points a game and he had only six points in Thursday’s 113-91 Warriors win over Cleveland to open the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Unlike the already talented Warriors squads that Cleveland split the last two Finals with, this version is more risky given the offseason addition of four-times National Basketball Association scoring champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant. You’ve got to really get out here and get a chance to do it firsthand.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has set his players a task – stop Durant from driving through the paint and dunking at will with nobody even around him. “Hope to make a few more of those on Sunday and instead of win by 20, win by 30, I guess”, Thompson said with a laugh. They’re going to be more focused in terms of what they want to accomplish on both ends of the floor. They were going on a run and he picks up a foul and gets to the line. The decorated head coach has been sidelined since Game 3 of the first round, reportedly dealing with symptoms related to the back surgery he underwent two years ago. “And give Klay Thompson a ton of credit because he’s out there fighting over screens, getting hit, trying to contest, trying to rebound, trying to do it all for us defensively”. “But we got to do a better job putting the ball in the basket”. At some point, the Cavs figure, those shots are going to go in, and if they had in Game 1 the game might’ve changed.

The Warriors, who had not played in nine days, were rusty at the outset, missing shots close to the basket and looking anxious when they had possession.

Kyrie Irving said stopping the ball, especially when the Warriors are out in transition, is a matter of effort. The Warriors were able to spread the Cavaliers out with their shooters and missed assignments paved the way for Kevin Durant’s dunk show in the first half of Game 1.

Not that they’re discussing it. Golden State curbed turnovers in spurts, but they remained the Warriors’ Achilles heel.

It’s another element of the formula Kerr and his staff believes will work against any team: Play nasty defense, and the offense will follow. The speedy Warriors fast break proved more than Cleveland could silence.

Thompson played all 12 minutes of the opening quarter, grabbing one rebound. Everything the singer did while she watched the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors was given play-by-play coverage.

Golden State’s four turnovers tied an NBA Finals low. I can take those. “That’s the beauty of The Finals”, he said.

If he can sustain his Game 1 dominance, this will be a short series. “You just can’t forecast that”.

But even with the lower ratings, this year’s Game 1 is the 3rd-highest overnight for a Finals opener since Nets-Lakers averaged a 13.0 in NBC’s final year as National Basketball Association rightsholder in 2002. “We look to Sunday to try to do it again”. “We can play a lot better”.

Love had a game-high 21 rebounds and James had 15, helping Cleveland to a 59-50 advantage on the boards (15-14 offensive).