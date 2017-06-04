Rihanna Is The Unspoken Goddess Of The NBA

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of the NBA Finals, but the real victor of the night was none other than noted basketball enthusiast, Rihanna.

James scored two of his 13 first-quarter points with a posterizing dunk over the hapless JaVale McGee as he streaked to the paint with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. Stay with the game!” and Mark Jackson chimes in with “LeBron makes a spectacular play like this, and that’s what you’re doing?” and Van Gundy finishes the clip with “Yeah! “I don’t know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me”, he said. “Are you kidding me?” In fairness to Van Gundy, Rihanna might have legitimately obstructed his view given that she had a courtside seat.

Yeah, Jeff Van Gundy is really pumped to be at the Finals. Rihanna, a longtime super fan of LeBron James, got into the spirit of the game by bowing to King James and then pettily dabbing on a Dubs fan.

Rihanna was in Oakland on Thursday night supporting the Cavaliers. Well, there’s always Game 2, when Rihanna might try again to distract Kevin Durant.