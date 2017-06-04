Rihanna Was The Real Star Of NBA Finals Game 1

By improving to 13-0 in the playoffs, the Warriors broke the National Basketball Association record for most consecutive wins in one postseason (Spurs, 12, in 1999) and tied the mark for most consecutive overall playoff wins (Lakers, 13, in 1988 and ’89).

On Friday there was a report of “optimism” around the Warriors that Kerr could coach in Game 2 Sunday.

The Warriors ran the Cavaliers out of the gym in Game 1 of the Finals on June 1, 113-91. “Golden State looked disjointed and unsure of itself and with Durant’s injury looming, it was hard to make sense of the team”. “We’re not just going to say, ‘Oh, man, we really need to get Klay going'”. “I don’t know about packing the paint, but definitely somebody will try to do a better job of stopping the dribble drive”. Last night’s broadcast, in which the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers by 22 points after opening up a commanding third quarter lead, delivered a strong 12.4 metered market rating. But Golden State missed 11 layups and 15 total shots from point-blank range in the first half alone.

Cleveland’s coaches can come up with a good game plan, the question is do the Warriors have the players to execute it. “It’s just us focusing that much more on the game plan and knowing how we have to play”. Golden State curbed turnovers in spurts, but they remained the Warriors’ Achilles heel. The brilliance required a collapse, though, and the downfall of the Golden State Warriors had been encapsulated in a different play, before the Cavaliers created memories in triplicate.

“We’ve always known he’s been really good on the ball”, teammate Andre Iguodala said. We made a lot of mistakes. They were able to get out in transition and score easy baskets.

And it doesn’t mean the Warriors will stop feeding him in hopes he will find his stroke soon as evidenced by his 16 shot attempts in Game 1.

With the Cavs locked in on the Warriors traditional three-point threats, it left gaping lanes wide open for a driving Durant and he did not turn down the opportunity. Lue in his postgame news conference conceded it was a bad strategy.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Cavs, who spent the past week game-planning for one of the truly special offenses the league has ever seen.

Just go play. And it worked splendidly for the two-time reigning MVP and Kevin Durant in their first Finals together.

“If we can kind of carbon-copy what we did in Game 1“, Curry explained. The Warriors lost that game, and four of their next six.

Thompson is averaging 8.9 rebounds in the playoffs.

When asked about the incident during a post-game presser, KD said: “I don’t even remember that”. “They did a good job of switching out on pin-downs, so of course Korver is not going to come up on pin-downs and things like that”. And that’s what gave Kevin a chance to get five offensive rebounds. “We can’t leave points on the table”.

“Just keep attacking”, Lue sad. The great are getting even better stealing from one another’s game. In Game 4, Green got a technical for kicking James and was suspended for the next game.

Using each player’s total points, rebounds, and assists per 36 minutes, as well as Player Efficiency Rating, which measures a player’s all-around contributions, the two stars have produced almost identical career arcs, with both peaking and declining at the same ages.