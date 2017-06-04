Ringling’s final show commences after 146 years

Lions, tigers and clowns, no more. “The decision was even more hard because of the incredible fans that have become part of our extended circus family over the years, and we are extremely grateful to the millions of families who have made Ringling Bros. part of their lives for generations”.

After Ringling retired its last pachyderms to a company-owned elephant conservation centre in Florida, ticket sales declined much more than Feld expected, a spokesman said. The company has cited low ticket sales and high operating costs as the reasons for ending the long-running program. One was a traditional three-ring circus which ended its run in Providence, Rhode Island earlier in May.

Sunday night’s 7 p.m. performance was the last of three final shows at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., about 30 miles east of New York City. The circus also saw drops in attendance several years ago when it did away with its elephant acts.

“This was a hard business decision to make, but by ending the circus tours, we will be able to concentrate on the other lines of business within the Feld Entertainment portfolio”, said Juliette Feld, Feld Entertainment’s Chief Operating Officer.

Bario cried as she watched the final big cat act with its leopards, tigers and Alexander Lacey, the handsome animal trainer. They donned red clown noses and hugged friends not seen in years before gathering in front of a Ringling truck for a photograph.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a major critic of the circus for its treatment of animals, celebrated the announcement.

The show has been on the road for 146 years.

PETA has always been an outspoken critic of Ringling’s use of elephants – and it’s still protesting the circus’ use of other animals, including big cats, horses, kangaroos and small farm animals.

“We’ll never get a chance to take our grandchildren to the circus”, she said.

The Ringling cast assembled in the finale of the final performance on Sunday, as it does at the conclusion of every tour, to sing Auld Lang Syne.

But animal rights campaigners – who had been accusing the Ringling Bros of animal abuse – welcomed the decision to shut the company.

The Greatest Show on Earth begins its final show in just about 15 minutes.