Rock icon Gregg Allman laid to rest

Rock musician Gregg Allman’s Saturday afternoon memorial service in Macon, Georgia, drew friends and family members, including his ex-wife, Cher.

The singer, 71, was spotted entering the chapel wearing a black and white ensemble.

Allman died on May 27 at the age of 69 due to liver cancer complications. The two married in 1975 and briefly became a recording duo, known as Allman and Woman, before divorcing in 1979.

Jaimoe, the only other surviving Allman Brother other than Betts, is also seen in the footage along with Derek Trucks, an Allman Brother from 2000 until the band’s retirement in 2014.

Gregg Allman was buried next to his brother Duane, as well as founding bassist Berry Oakley, who also died in a motorcycle accident, just a year after Duane Allman’s death and a mere three blocks from the accident location.

Meanwhile, Allman fought long and hard against his liver problems.

The “Whipping Post” singer was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent an organ transplant in 2010.

Eulogies were delivered by his children Devon, Layla, and Delilah Island, his niece Galadrielle, his oldest friend Chank Middleton, and his manager Michael Lehmen. A photo from the gathering was published Rolling Stone. They will include former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who confirmed Friday that he’ll be among those in attendance.

As requested by Allman’s estate, mourners wore jeans to the funeral instead of suits.

Fans lined the procession route from Snow’s to the cemetery. They played in their first band together, the Allman Joys, in the mid 60’s.

Allman was supposed to perform at Macon’s Grand Opera House on Saturday night.

The funeral service was private, with room for only about 100 people inside the small chapel, reports the Associated Press. The iconic “Believe” singer’s deep feelings for her ex-husband were apparent at his funeral on June 3 in Macon, Georgia.