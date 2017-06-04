Rohit, Dhawan on crease

Title-holders India made 319 for three against Pakistan after losing the toss in their Champions Trophy opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The match will begin at 2:30 Pakistan’s local time.

“At the worldwide level, there is pressure before any game”. There is always pressure.

Birmingham loves to host a Pakistan-India match on the cricket field.

A mostly sunny day is forecast for the region with possible showers.

Kohli’s reprieve came on 43, when – having hit just two fours in 55 balls – he was put down by the sub fielder Faheem Ashraf, running in from square-leg, off the bowling of Wahab.

It has further been revealed that Pakistan Cricket Board and Board of Control for Cricket in India, both have been informed by the intelligence unit that there is nothing to worry about, and the authorities have asked them to remain panic free.

“For sure they (India) will be under pressure”, added the gifted wicket-keeper/batsman. And this isn’t just against Pakistan. I have handled many situations before. “Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni are all match-winners”.

Fast bowler Muhammad Amir bowls at Edgbaston.

Things got worse for Pakistan as Yuvraj as he tore apart Mohammad Amir and Hasan to give India a big boost in the end overs.

Though he’d finish as India’s top-scorer for the innings, Sharma (91 off 119 balls) could score only four runs off 20 deliveries either side of the second rain break, despite being seemingly well-set in the 70s at the time.

Post the terror attacks in Manchester, International Cricket Council had issued a media release assuring the safety of ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women’s World Cup, which will commence soon after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Existing Sky TV subscribers can also download Sky Go on iOS and Android smartphone and tablet devices, to watch the game on-the-go.

Both teams have been in the news for the wrong reasons of late. Side winning the toss will want to bat.

“People expect a lot more from you when you play Pakistan“.

“We are number eight (in the world rankings), where else can we go?” said Sarfraz with a huge grin. “This certainly gets to the players”, he added.

“I have had aspirations for a while to be a head coach”, McDermott said.