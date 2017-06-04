Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII teased ahead of July debut

Still, by organizing such a huge, celebratory event to mark its launch, Rolls-Royce is clearly confident that the new auto will have no problems in resetting the bespoke benchmark, yet again.

Rolls-Royce has promised more details and pictures over the next eight weeks, starting with today’s teaser video featuring some atmospheric shots of Astaire’s 1927 Phantom 1.

The first Phantom to be snatched by these most gallant of ghostbusters is, fittingly, a massive Phantom I once owned by Fred Astaire. It was powered by a 7.668-litre engine, and excelled at high-speed cruising. Of course, the Phantom may well be the most anti-evo auto ever, turning its petticoats up at the mere mention of spirited driving – but as an example of British craftsmanship at its finest, it’s an icon. Further releases will tell the story of each of the classic cars that will star in the “Great Eight Phantoms” exhibition, one from each generation.

The third-generation model was about 12 months into development when Sir Henry Royce passed away in 1933.

It’s just a few days since we revealed the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII – the eighth generation of the ultimate Rolls Royce, would debut this year.

In 1950, Phantom IV appeared.

The long-running Phantom VI (1968-90) carried on the royal connection, notably with the Silver Jubilee Car, a raised-roof version presented to Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 by the British motor industry to celebrate her 25 years on the throne, and later famously used at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It was sharply contemporary yet timeless in the manner in which it deftly retained Phantom’s characteristic aesthetic. The production of the Phantom, which was introduced on January 1, 2003, was ceased on December 31, 2016.

The event where the auto will be unveiled is called “The Great Eight Phantoms” which also could be a confirmation of the eight Phantom.

Debuted as the most expensive cars in the world, Rolls-Royce Sweptail was unveiled on Saturday at the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este, Italy, d’Este.