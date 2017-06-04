Ronaldo at his best ahead of Champions League final

As a short and skinny 9-year-old, Gareth Bale used to play football just a 25-minute auto ride from this year’s Champions League final venue in Cardiff.

“Thank you, Zizou, for everything that you have given us and for everything that you are still giving us”. “I have the Real Madrid DNA, this is my house”.

“We just want to play a great game and then we’ll see what happens”.

The Frenchman has been displaying the same calm as a coach as he showed when he netted that spectacular victor against Leverkusen in the 2002 final.

Alvaro Morata or Mario Mandzukic could become only the third player to score in the European Cup/Champions League final for two different teams after Velibor Vasovic (Partizan Belgrade, Ajax) and Ronaldo (Manchester Utd, Real Madrid).

That would appear to be an easier decision for Zidane to make in the case of Isco, who has been pivotal to the team’s successful late-season surge in form. It’s important to play finals, and this is a nice moment. “I’m proud to have him as a coach now, and it’s awesome to be able to learn from him and to follow his advice”. Yes, but they have a lot of good players.

Cristiano Ronaldo with 10 goals will be aiming to add to his tally by either equaling or overtake Lionel Messi as the competition’s top scorer, some football enthusiast might not see that happening against a formidable defensive side like Juventus.

“It’s my philosophy, and I chose it because I have such a good squad”, Zidane said.

“We must go into the match with humility, but showing attitude and character, showing that we are the better team”, Ronaldo said.

“I’ve had a few injuries this year, which has been unfortunate for me, but I’ve been working hard over the last few weeks to strengthen my injury, to get my fitness up. I did what I thought it was right with these players”.

“Any Champions League final is special, but obviously this is a little bit extra special”.

Bale scored a goal when Madrid defeated city rival Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final.

In Madrid’s final three Spanish league games, he scored five goals to lead the team to its first title in five years. The talented midfielder played more than 150 games with each of the clubs.

The 29-year-old Marcelo, the skillful left back who has been playing with Madrid for more than a decade, will be trying to win his third Champions League title. Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo will be counting on their teammate to win these tournament which will help boost their chances of winning the “BALLON D OR” award, Massimiliano Allegri will be eyeing the trophy at the second time of asking while Zinedine Zidane is also looking to make history as the first manager to win the new edition back to back. “But we are going to prepare for it just like we prepared for the other matches that we played until now”.

The stadium, which is being temporarily renamed the “National Stadium of Wales”, will also host the Women’s Champions League final between Lyon and Paris St Germain on June 1, again with the roof closed. “We are not going to change anything”.