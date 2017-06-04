Ronaldo beats Messi to become leading Champions trophy goal scorer

We’re going to have to work very hard to win once again.

“It’s a long season, but I’m motivated, I’m happy”.

“In the first half we played beautifully but they pushed the accelerator in the second half and we could not resist”, Allegri, whose side had been bidding to become the eighth club to land the “treble” having won Serie A and the Copa Italia this year, told reporters.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated.

Then came the Club World Cup with Real Madrid and the end of a five-year Spanish title drought before new highs were reached in the Champions League.

“The first half was really tough, against a brilliant team in every aspect, but in the second half we saw the best performance from Real Madrid all season”, he said. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals.

“With a bit more luck we could have finished the first half in the lead and then it would have been a different match”.

With the blow of the final whistle, the Portuguese global was named the Man-of-the-Match and received the award from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

I’m very happy – an fantastic season, we’ve won trophies.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players”.

The emphatic nature of Madrid’s victory removed some of the gloss from Mario Mandzukic’s sensational equalizer for Juve, which cancelled out Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener.

” I’m not going to confirm that I’m going to stay here my whole life, that just doesn’t happen”.

‘I think it was the approach we expected from them.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area.

Juve have now lost 5 successive European Cup finals and a record 7 in total.

“We are disappointed”, goalkeeper Buffon said in comments published on the website of European governing body UEFA.

Luka Modric had a 25-yard effort caught by Gianluigi Buffon and Marcelo narrowly failed to pick out Ronaldo with a cross from the left before Casemiro put Madrid ahead in the 61st minute.

Casemiro struck the ball which hit the former Real Madrid player Sami Khedira, getting deflected out of Buffon’s range to give Real an advantage.