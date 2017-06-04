Ronaldo deserves Ballon d’Or, says Perez

Former Liverpool great Steven Gerrard says Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win his fifth Ballon d’Or after his heroics in the UEFA Champions League final earlier today.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo inspired his side to a second consecutive Champions League triumph, his double guiding his team past 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Saturday’s decider.

Gerrard was part of BT Sport’s’ coverage at the game in Cardiff and claims that his impressive display should earn him the Ballon d’Or for the fifth time in his career, according to the Daily Mail. “The Ballon d’Or should be his as these are the games that define players”.

Ronaldo overcame Lionel Messi to be named the Ballon d’Or victor in 2016.

His brace on Saturday meant he finished as the top scorer in this season’s Champions League, with 12 goals.

