Ronaldo double sinks Juventus as Real Madrid wins Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another trophy, along with some more astonishing milestones, to his growing personal collection after scoring a brace in Real Madrid’s 4-1 UEFA Champions League final victory over Juventus in Cardiff.

LIONEL MESSI (Barcelona): Although he failed to lead his side beyond the last eight, the Argentine star had an impressive run in the Champions League, scoring 11 goals in nine games and needing just 38 shots in total to do so – Ronaldo needed 73 attempts and 13 games to score 12 – while he created just one less chance than his Real Madrid counterpart.

-Ronaldo was named man of the match.

‘I have finished the season well. We won trophies. It’s one of the best moments in my career.

“What can I say about Cristiano Ronaldo?“. Now I have two or three days off to rest and after we have a (World Cup) qualifying game for Portugal and we have the Confederations Cup. It’s like that and I’m happy to be part of the team. My age is just a number.

Real’s stunning success means boss Zinedine Zidane has won two Champions Leagues and a La Liga title in two years at the Bernabeu. Gianluigi Buffon was left in despair as he saw probably his last chance of winning the Champions League title slip from his hands.

“Having said that, you know how things are”.

– The highest-scoring Champions League game this season took place between Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Poland’s Legia Warsaw on November 22. “It was not easy”. In the second half we have shown we are very good. “I think I’ll be here next year!”

Madrid beat Juve 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday, the Portugal global getting his side’s opener after 20 minutes and later scoring their third after 64.

Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro, and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic.

The Italians ended the game with ten men as Juan Cuadrado was sent off in the final five minutes for a second yellow card.

-Juventus lost a record extending seventh European Cup final out of nine appearances.

The Turin giants, Serie A and Coppa Italia winners this season, fielded a starting XI with an average age of 30 years and 336 days, but coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed talk of decay. Perez said. “He should win his fifth Ballon d’Or now, nobody can argue with that, his end of the season has been spectacular”.