Ronaldo helps Real Madrid become 1st team to defend CL title

Cristiano Ronaldo’s phenomenal performance towards the end of the season and knockout stages of the Champions League is proof of the fact that the frequent rest given to him by Zidane was of enormous importance.

Gareth Bale came on late in his hometown final and soon saw Real captain Sergio Ramos’ theatrical reaction earning substitute Juan Cuadrado a second booking, with Asensio compounding matters at the death. In the first half, Madrid’s left flank was dominated and controlled by Andrea Barzagli and Dani Alves but with the beginning of the second half, Madrid played long balls into the left channel and forced Juventus to drop back on both wings.

However, his double tonight in the Welsh capital ensured that the Portuguese has top-scored, either jointly or outright, a record six times – including for a record five consecutive campaigns – and he also leads Messi 105-94 in in UEFA Champions League goals. “We’ve got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament”.

“(Gianluigi) Buffon will still be the goalkeeper next year. Modric drove to the byline and hooked the ball back with Ronaldo again perfectly placed to spin a first-time finish past Buffon, who was powerless on his line.

The Portugal superstar’s opener was cancelled out by an astonishing Mario Mandzukic strike, but goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo and Marco Asensio secured Madrid’s third Champions League triumph in four years and 12th in total.

And Ronaldo, 32, was full of praise for the Frenchman.

During the second half of the match, which local club Juventus went on to lose 1-4 to Real Madrid, video cameras show a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd that caused a surge that flung people against barriers.

The audacity and execution immediately drew comparisons with Zidane’s own stunner in Madrid’s victory up the road in Glasgow back in 2002. Bonucci’s flighted pass from deep was volleyed into the box by Alex Sandro and Higuain chested the ball down before teeing it up for Mandzukic. Key players like Higuain and Pjanic were nowhere – even their much vaunted “BBC” defence was overrun.

The stadium is right in the middle of the city and the two sets of fans mingled peacefully in the Welsh sunshine and made the most of Cardiff’s plentiful bars and restaurants. They will take away Mandzukic’s goal from Cardiff, but little else.