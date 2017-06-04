Ronaldo Leads Real Madrid Over Juventus to Champions League Title

It was a second half Juventus would like to forget nearly immediately, one where they looked like a shell of the team we saw for a good portion of the Champions League knockout rounds and then the opening half in Cardiff.

“We’re the first team to win consecutive Champions Leagues and I scored two goals”, Ronaldo reportedly also said.

Mario Mandzukic equalised for Juventus with a spectacular overhead kick that will live long in the memory.

Instead of seeing Gigi Buffon lift the Champions League trophy for the first time in his career, we were left to see our legendary captain fight back his emotions as Real Madrid scored a pair of second-half goals to take the lead for good.

“Juve were superb first half, they were aggressive, they were pressing all over the pitch and they created the better chances”.

The Spanish midfielder got the nod ahead of Gareth Bale, as the Welshman wasn’t fully fit, but failed to continue his excellent form of late.

“We played very well in the first half”.

The Bianconeri coach said: “I’d just like to say that we feel for what happened to our fans in Turin”.

It was heartbreak again for Juve, however, who were seeking a treble after winning the Italian league and cup.

The first half saw a dominant Juventus, who attacked right from the beginning of the game.

When Juventus’s players had been ushered off the field beforehand in order for the opening ceremony could begin, it confirmed what many felt about modern football.

Ronaldo swept home a brilliant opener, playing a one-two with Carvajal, before slotting the ball past Buffon.

Madrid beat Juve 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday, the Portugal worldwide getting his side’s opener after 20 minutes and later scoring their third after 64.

The Juventus fans in the 72,000 crowd erupted, ramping up the atmosphere that was already crackling under the closed stadium roof.

A few minutes later, Ronaldo bagged his brace with a neat side-footed finish at the near post after Modric’s cutback.

Asensio tucked in the fourth goal after Marcelo had charged to the byline and Real’s dominance was complete. “It’s been a hard season and I’ve worked hard”. “I wouldn’t dream of putting myself on the same pedestal as Cristiano“.

“I’m very happy, we won trophies and of course it’s one of best moments in my career”. On another night, in another place, maybe things end differently.

The Italian champions had substitute Juan Cuadrado sent off after he was shown a second yellow card for a gentle push on Sergio Ramos that drew a lamentable overreaction from the Madrid skipper. And that is something the purple-shirted dragons of Madrid stopped them from doing after the break, when they breathed enough fire to light up 12 galaxies, one for each European Cup soon to be displayed in the bowels of the Bernabeu.