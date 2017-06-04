Ronaldo leads Real Madrid to title

Real Madrid’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is thrown into the air for celebration after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 3, 2017.

Ronaldo said the turning point was an inspirational half-time speech from Zidane, whose words fired Madrid’s three-goal blitz in the second period.

Feted as one of the finest talents of his generation, Zinedine Zidane has made the transition to management so smoothly that he has already eclipsed some of the game’s most hallowed names just 17 months into his spell as Real Madrid boss.

“Zidane believes in us a lot”, Ronaldo said.

“The objective is to win next season’s Champions League, it is not easy, but nothing is impossible”.

Ronaldo was handed the man-of-the-match award by Sir Alex Ferguson, his former manager at Manchester United, after a display that made Madrid fans who have previously whistled him look all the more absurd. Not even your latest Champions League win over Juventus on Saturday was enough to sway the National Basketball Association legend’s opinion that Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world.

Everything must be ranked and counted and Los Blancos must always be first-especially when it comes to European titles.

“Then we have Confederations Cup (in Russia)”.

With Madrid playing a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield and featuring no traditional wingers, the onus fell on Modric and Toni Kroos to occupy wider spaces.

Of course, Real’s win was about much more than the contribution of their Portugal forward. “Now we move on to the next one, Real Madrid is like that”, he said.

Beyond his assist, the 31-year-old’s elegance on the ball, his eye for a pass and capacity for making the right decisions, helped to open up angles for Real Madrid to hit Juventus time after time on the break. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo.

But within seven minutes, Ronaldo was shaking his head with a scowl after seeing an equalizer of individual brilliance.

Mandzukic also scored at the last British final in 2013 as his Bayern Munich side beat Barcelona.

This time, Zidane was a spectator on the Madrid sideline.

Juve’s night took a turn for the worse when Juan Cuadrado was dismissed for a second booking in the 84th. [Gianluigi] Buffon will still be the Juventus goalkeeper next year, Andrea Barzagli will still be with us.

It felt as if either side could score when they pressed the accelerator pedal, with the closed roof at the National Stadium in Cardiff ensuring this game was played in a cauldron of noise that added to the theatre.