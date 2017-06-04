Ronaldo Makes History As Real Win 12th Champions League Title

It was his third goal in Champions League finals following 2008 for Manchester United and 2013.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo has reached yet another milestone after scoring a brace in the Uefa Champions league final match against Juventus on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff.

“It’s been a hard season, but I’ve worked hard and didn’t think I would make the final but I worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward”.

The stadium is right in the middle of the city and the two sets of fans mingled peacefully in the Welsh sunshine and made the most of Cardiff’s plentiful bars and restaurants. “We needed confidence at half-time and we had to take our chances, which we did”, he said. It’s like that and I’m happy to be part of the team.

If any club could do it then it was always going to be Zinedine Zidane’s incredible Los Blancos side but they had the brilliant Juventus in their way.

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his Real Madrid side, describing their campaign as “amazing” after helping them to a record 12th European Cup triumph.

Back at the Bernabeu, Real coach Zinedine Zidane was also washed with praise as the Frenchman continued his meteoric rise just 18 months into his first role in senior management. He has won everything. The second half has started, it was 1-1 at half time. “And there will be no problems”.

Real’s World Cup-winning midfielder Toni Kroos hailed Ronaldo and revealed he did not expect to defend the trophy successfully. “I don’t want to say I’m very good because before I was scandalously bad and now I’m supposed to be the best”, Zidane said modestly. But to do it twice in a row is unbelievable.

One of Madrid’s greatest players, Zidane was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti when Madrid won the Champions League in 2014. Clearly we need to improve the team to achieve a higher level of technical skill – but after the holidays we’ll go back to work with a new stimulus.

Massimiliano Allegri was at a loss to explain how his team ended up conceding more goals in this one game than they have in the entire tournament leading up to the final. “It shows our quality”.

“We have made history”. Saturday’s performance in the Champions League final would seem to answer that question with an emphatic no.

“We were able to keep a dressing room without any jealousies and that was key”.