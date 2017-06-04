Ronaldo praises Zidane half-time team talk in Cardiff

REAL MADRID boss Zidane has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than he was in the build-up to this Champions League final.

‘He scores goals and that’s most important‘.

There’s little to separate the sides who’ve won eight games each and two draws from their previous 16 meetings, although Real took the day in their sole Champions League final clash in 1998, courtesy of a lone goal from the legendary Predrag Mijatovic. “It’s very hard to reach the Champions League final two years running, but we did that”.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the Champions League final in Cardiff, to put Real Madrid one nil up against opponents Juventus.

The record 11-time winners Real have scored a competition-leading 32 goals but now face a Juventus team which has conceded only three times in 12 games so far.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Real Madrid poacher missed out on 2017 European Golden Shoe award to arch-rival Lionel Messi.

In his absence, Spanish worldwide Isco shone, he helped Los Blancos secure their first La Liga title since 2012 and scored the all-important away goal in the semi-final second leg against city rivals Atletico Madrid last month.

Juve, whose iconic goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon could become the oldest title victor at age 39, have two trophies and lost six finals, among them the last four, including a 1-0 defeat against Real in 1998.

Real Madrid made history Saturday as the first team ever to win two consecutive Champions League Title, in an action-packed game that – because of the presence of Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas – was followed as passionately in Costa Rica as any National Team contest. Juventus, on the other hand, has a chance to pull off the even more spectacular treble, as the Italians have already won both the Coppa Italia and Seria A championship.

“It’s been a spectacular year, you couldn’t dream of anything better”, said Real coach Zinedine Zidane. AC Milan were the last team to retain Europe’s top prize when they triumphed in 1989 and 1990.

Is there a better club in soccer than Real Madrid? “He knows that we are a very good team and that is why we proved it in the second half”. They came away as losers for the seventh time in nine European Cup finals having also lost to Barcelona in 2015.