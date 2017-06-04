Ronaldo silences Madrid critics with 3rd CL title in 4 years

Bale has struggled for regular starts under Zinedine Zidane this season due to a string of injury problems, prompting reports that he could leave Santiago Bernabeu.

“To win this at home is a great feeling, it’s been a hard season, I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards”.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, top, after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Card.

Juventus fan leave San Carlo’s square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Ronaldo’s double gave him 42 Real goals this season, spearheading the Spanish giants’ first LaLiga and European Cup double since 1957-58.

But, the Old Lady responded some seven minutes later, when their star striker Mario Mandzukic scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history, with an overhead kick, which flew over the keeper, Keylor Navas.

No team collects European trophies as ruthlessly as Real Madrid.

He added: “It was a very balanced game in the first half”.

“I don’t even read anything, so I don’t know what to say”, he said of the speculation. Juve played well, created opportunities but in the second half we were impressive.

Madrid, though, could have been back in front once more in the 33rd minute when Marcelo got to the byline and picked out Ronaldo in the middle, but the Portugal captain miscued his header and missed the target. “I prepared myself well for the final part of the season and I scored some important goals”.

“No I don’t think Juve has reached the end of a cycle at all”, Allegri said.

“I still have one more year on my contract, so that means I have one more chance of winning the Champions League”, he told Sky Sport Italia.

While many expected Real Madrid to prevail, few thought the score would be so lopsided, given that defensive-minded Juventus entered the final having conceded only three goals during their entire Champions League campaign.