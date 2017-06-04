Ronaldo: Zidane gave us a very positive halftime talk

The Portuguese football superstar powered Madrid to a 4-1 win over Juventus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Juventus, who are the Serie A champions, have now lost five Champions League finals since they last won the competition in 1996. Toni Kroos is the only Madrid player to have created more chances than the man starting to challenge Roberto Carlos’ legacy.

It is not by sheer luck that in a mere 18-months of managerial career with Real Madrid first team, Zinedine Zidane has managed to guide the team to two Champions League titles, a La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup crown. We will have to work a lot to try and win again.

Relive the best moments of Real Madrid’s domination of Juventus for their second straight Champions League title.

Juventus retreated after the break, though, and Casemiro’s deflected strike restored Real’s lead on the hour before Ronaldo struck the killer blow three minutes later.

For the first time in the Champions League era, we have a team who have defended the trophy successfully and for Ronaldo, this was merely the latest entry into his personal encyclopaedia of glory.

They certainly don’t after another incredible season, even at the age of 32.

A brace from star player Cristiano Ronaldo ended all hopes of a treble for the Italian side.

“I feel extremely happy”.

“Nobody has won two Champions League twice in a row and we did it”, Zidane said”. And having lifted the European Cup once with Manchester United, Ronaldo has done it three times in four seasons with Madrid.

Yet on a night when he scored the 599th and 600th goals of his career, the question marks over this wonderful talent were truly banished.

The match, which already had the fans at the edge of their seat, became highly interesting and entertaining when Mario Mandzukic scored an equaliser a few minutes after Ronaldo’s opener. It was the only high point for Juventus on a night when the Italian champion was outclassed in its quest for a first European title in 21 years.

“They came out in the second half, turned the screw, and literally blew this team away”.

Casemiro put Real Madrid ahead with a lucky goal, that took a wicked deflection, before Ronaldo was on hand to make the game safe, slotting home off a pass from Luka Modric.

The goal took him past many footballing greats of present and the past.

“It is hard to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see. In the second half we were too static”, beaten manager Massimiliano Allegri told his post-match press conference.