Rooney: I have lots of offers

Winning the Europa League – courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday – was a game-changer for United and Mourinho.

They join Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Chelsea as the only clubs to have won the Champions League, the Europa League and the now defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The tragedy has brought Manchester City and United together, with the two clubs pledging one million pounds (nearly $1.3 million) to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund”.

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has donated £100,000 to the families of those who lost their lives in the Manchester terror attack. “We are all proud of them, it was a great achievement”, Ferguson told Sky Sports News.

His shopping list of potential signings is already in the hands of United vice chairman Ed Woodward, with Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann likely at the top of it.

Although United drew a Premier League-high 15 games they were only beaten on five occasions, the joint-second best record in the division, and Lingard says the ability not to lose can serve them well.

“If you want to press the ball all the time, you don’t play short”. We’ll take this experience into next season. “I’ve played for two Premier League clubs and they’re the only two Premier League clubs I’ll play for”, he said while revealing he has a number of options this summer.

Speaking at an event in Glasgow to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Celtic becoming the first British team to win the European Cup in 1967, the Scot hailed Jose Mourinho’s side.

“There were many moments when I returned home very happy, I’ve kept a lot of clean sheets and helped my team mates on a lot of occasions that’s given me enormous satisfaction”, Romero added.