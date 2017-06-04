The ratio fall, as 296 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 313 sold and decreased their stakes in Price T Rowe Group Inc. The Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%. It closed at $71.8 lastly. Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE) has risen 4.20% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 23 by Independent Research. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. It now has negative earnings. The Company’s divisions include United Kingdom, France and Ireland.

Since December 9, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $11.51 million activity. Alderson Christopher D sold $346,155 worth of stock or 4,512 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Ishares Tr U.S. Finls Etf (IYF) stake by 4,023 shares to 6,060 valued at $615,000 in 2016Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold TROW shares while 260 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 731 raised stakes. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $78.95. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 1st.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

03/15/2016 – T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was downgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moreover, Tfs Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 40,645 shares. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post $5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year. During the same quarter past year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Proffitt And Goodson reported 13,136 shares stake. It also upped Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,362 shares and now owns 36,107 shares. (NYSE:WM). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. UBS had a markedly different take on 24/05/2017, proposing that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.is now considered Sell versus prior Buy rating. Therefore 17% are positive. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The stock’s average target of $16 is 68.07% above today’s ($9.52) share price. Wood maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, October 14 report.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $75 target.

Among 14 analysts covering FUCHS PETROLUB (ETR:FPE), 5 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 5 Hold.

Btim Corp has invested 0.94% in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW). Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, December 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 10 by UBS.

06/08/2015 – Goldman Sachs began new coverage on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. giving the company a “neutral” rating.

Ratings analysis reveals 50% of Chico’s FAS’s analysts are positive. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com holds 2.33% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) for 37,564 shares. APA was included in 2 notes of analysts from February 3, 2017. On Friday, April 7 the stock rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Twin Focus Limited Company holds 0.74% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 37,632 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock. The Firm provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. Provident Trust Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.24 million shares.#img1#.