The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, Alexis Rodzianko, complained of the “psychological effect” of sanctions, saying Russians “think twice” about working with USA companies as they are unsure whether they will be allowed to do business.

Putin, in an exclusive interview with Kelly, insisted the hackers could have come from “anywhere” and then they could have – in a savvy and professional way – shifted the blame to make it look like Russian Federation was behind the hacking. “Russian Federation attaches great significance to it”, the Independent reported Peskov said.

“This will be the first time that he’ll be taking questions from an American journalist since the special council was appointed in the United States to look into allegations of Russian interference in our election”, Kelly said of her interview. “A stupid man who can’t do anything right would blame everything on the Jews”.

In a debate at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said Americans must stop their hysteria.

“Hackers can be anywhere”, Putin told Kelly.

Alleged Russian interference in the United States election has raised tensions, as well as the Ukraine and Syria conflicts. “Horn prints? Technology experts can invent anything and put the blame on anyone”.

Despite the conclusion from the USA intelligence community that hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign was directed by Russia, Putin maintains his country was not involved.

“Pressure on the ecosystem is increasing, and as a result of human action and as a result of natural processes, these questions require deep study, research and analysis”, Putin said Friday.

He also pledged to help improve conditions for US business in Russian Federation.

Aligned with previous accusations of Democrats, Putin blamed American politicians for the accusations against Russian Federation.

President Trump’s campaign aides are now being investigated over possible collusion with the Russian government.

“I believe that if a sound, pragmatic look is taken at this situation, where mutually beneficial economic contacts are curtailed, it will become clear that it can not suit Russian or USA businesses”, he said.

U.S. diplomats are bracing for a flood of protests from overseas after President Donald Trump announced America’s withdrawal from a global climate change pact.

Reports recently emerged that Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner discussed creating a secret line of backchannel communications between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016.