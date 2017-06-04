Russian Federation says North Korea nukes are a ‘direct threat’

North Korean coal exports dropped to zero in April, a United Nations report showed Sunday, as the global community puts pressure on the reclusive regime to give up its nuclear and long-range missile programs.

The North’s foreign ministry “condemns and outrightly rejects the sanctions racket put forth by the United States and the United Nations Security Council to prevent the strengthening of our nuclear deterrence”, a ministry spokesman said. “We consider it urgent”, he added, AP reports.The U.S. has about 28,500 troops permanently based in South Korea, a defense treaty ally.”Like it or not, we are a part of the world”, he said.”There’s going to be fresh approaches taken” to various issues by Trump, Mattis said while making it clear that he personally believes the United States needs to avoid isolationist tendencies. DPRK is short for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

Russian Federation borders North Korea and saw one of Pyongyang’s missiles land close to its waters.

The Trump administration has been pressing China aggressively to rein in its reclusive neighbor, warning that all options are on the table if Pyongyang persists with its nuclear and missile development.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a United States-drafted resolution imposing new targeted sanctions on a handful of North Korean officials and entities, in response to a series of ballistic missile tests this year that are banned under United Nations resolutions.

Adding names to the United Nations blacklist mean a global travel ban and asset freeze, making the listings more symbolic given the isolated nature of official North Korean entities and the sophisticated network of front companies used by Pyongyang to evade current sanctions. But it differs from the United States and its allies on how to rein in the North’s rapidly escalating nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

It was “a fatal miscalculation” for the countries behind the sanctions resolution to think they could delay the North’s nuclear forces, the statement said.

The previous day in a speech at the forum, Hishammuddin warned no country is immune to the risks posed by North Korea.