Russian Federation says still likely to back Paris climate deal despite USA withdrawal

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Thursday that Moscow attached “great significance” to the deal despite anything the United States might do.

As of June 2, 83 American mayors, including those leading the U.S. six largest cities, have signed a declaration committing to “adopt, honor, and uphold Paris Climate Agreement goals”. “We governors are going to step into this cockpit and fly the plane”, Inslee told reporters.

“You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire”, Farron said. The Cambridge, Massaschusetts-based research university published a study in April 2016 titled “How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?” showing that if countries abided by their pledges in the deal, global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100.

Here are some of the best reactions from stars, politicians, scientists, and more!

Staring with a $15 million donation to the United Nations to make up for the United States’ abrupt withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, Michael Bloomberg is gathering business leaders and politicians who told the New York. Specific targets haven’t been set for each state.

President Trump did say he plans to “renegotiate” or create an ‘entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.’ But other global leaders involved in the Paris Accord reacted by saying it wasn’t up for negotiation.

Under the pact, the United States – the world’s second biggest carbon emitter behind China – had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. It’s unclear when discussions between the three governors began, but they announced their new pact within an hour of Trump’s announcement.

Surprisingly, not everybody is on board with Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate control accords.

That said, Nicaragua actually refused to sign on because its diplomats believe that the Paris Agreement is too tepid in its ambitions to curb climate change, not because they are in denial that the problem exists.

But if that was the case, the former oil executive put a courageous face on the decision, which has seen Europe and China pull together to renew their support for the 2015 agreement.

By withdrawing from the agreement, Trump is making good on a promise he made on the campaign trail.