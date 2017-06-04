Russian President Vladimir Putin avoids criticizing Trump’s climate accord decision

Without U.S. participation, he added, it will be impossible in any case for the agreement to achieve its aims for combating climate change.

The mechanics of the USA exit are complicated.

“This decision can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”, she said.

Hua said China will remain committed to upholding and promoting global governance on climate change and take an active part in the multilateral process.

Last night as I watched Donald Trump pull out of the Paris Accord I found myself in a mix of emotions.

By withdrawing from the agreement, Trump is making good on a promise he made on the campaign trail.

China today vowed to uphold the Paris climate deal and asserted that it can not be renegotiated as desired by President Donald Trump but expressed willingness to work with the USA to push for low carbon emission mechanism globally. Paris accord WITHOUT further progress would cut warming by 1C.

The White House has also faced fierce pressure to participate in the Paris agreement from the leaders of other nations, who have vowed to push forward with or without the United States.

Putin said Russian Federation had agreed to cut its own emissions to 70 percent of what they were in 1990, but had not yet ratified the Paris pact because it was waiting for certain technical but important aspects of how the deal would be implemented to be worked out.

Anticipating a possible USA pullout, officials from China and the European Union – two of the world’s major polluters – had prepared a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal. I don’t think anyone doubts that the Americans will make environmental policy.

While the executive branch of the US government speaks on behalf of our nation in matters of foreign affairs, it does not determine many aspects of whether and how the United States takes action on climate change.

Trump said Washington would not honour its carbon-cutting contribution, nor global climate finance commitments made under his predecessor Barack Obama.

Climate scientist Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, took particular exception to Trump’s comment, tweeting yesterday: “Donald Trump just lied to the world”. Within hours, a group of 30 American mayors, three governors, and over 100 business pledged to come up with a new agreement with the United Nations in order to help reach the emission goals signed in Paris in 2015.

In 2015, the United States, produced more than double the carbon dioxide emissions of China, and eight times as much as India. By contrast, the analysis finds, China and India’s efforts to shift from coal to renewable energy are gaining momentum, and could reduce projected emissions by 2-3 gigatonnes of Carbon dioxide by 2030.