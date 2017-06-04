Trump’s attorney released a letter to CNN, saying that “in the past decade of tax returns, ‘with few exceptions, ‘ there is no income from Russians sources, including debt owed or interest paid to Russian lenders by Trump or his business entities”.

The CNN report, quoting “two former intelligence officials and a congressional source”, said the derogatory information was “financial in nature”.

Prior to Trump assuming office, CNN reported that the intelligence community briefed both Trump and then-President Barack Obama on an unverified dossier compiled by a former member of British intelligence detailing Russia’s attempts to compile compromising information on Trump and his team.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the USA & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”, Trump tweeted out.

On Friday May 26 the Washington Post reported that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner spoke with Russia’s ambassador to Washington during the transition period after the election to set up a communications back channel with Moscow from Russian diplomatic facilities. He has also denied allegations that the Russians used him as an agent to influence the Trump campaign.

The Americans named by the Russians were masked in the intelligence reports, but U.S. officials told CNN it was clear they were discussing Trump and his associates.

The contents of the conversations made clear to USA officials that Russian Federation was considering ways to influence the election, the report said.

While the White House statement insisted that Trump has not had financial links with Russian Federation in the last 10 years, it did not deny that he had financial links with Russian Federation in the past before 10 years ago.

The White House dismissed the story as “false”, based on anonymous sources.

“There appears to be no limit to which the President’s political opponents will go to perpetuate this false narrative”, the White House said, “including illegally leaking classified material”.

Trump has refused to release copies of his tax returns that critics say would show whether he has any financial connections in Russian Federation.

The balance of the panel discussion jumped off on Borger’s unchallenged analysis, and biographer Michael D’Antonio added that reports of Trump listening to close legal advisers is similar to another time that he was in one of his “lowest moments” when dealing with bankruptcy in the early 90’s. “Very bad for U.S. This will change”.