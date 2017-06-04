Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Sunday defended the United States’ exit from the Paris climate accord, saying it will benefit the country and create more jobs.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the leaders of the three countries said in a rare joint statement. The Paris Agreement is an worldwide agreement meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat global climate change. CNN is reporting that Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, called the Bloomberg Philanthropies financial commitment “crucial”.

His announcement left the U.S.as the only major country that won’t be part of the 195-country global accord – and just one of three worldwide.

Beijing appeared well aware of the opening that it was given as it vowed to uphold the deal to cut carbon emissions after President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement.

Mr Trump said he was fulfilling his “solemn duty to protect America and its citizens”.

Climate change, or global warming, refers to the damaging effect of gases, or emissions, released from industry, transportation, agriculture and other areas into the atmosphere.

Since the election, the president has been vague about his personal views on climate change.

“It’s an important worldwide agreement on climate change”, May said Friday.

In a press conference after a summit between the EU and China, European council president Donald Tusk said the bloc was stepping up co-operation with China on climate change.

“What we have to remember when it comes to environmental agreements and global agreements with respect to things like the Paris Agreement is we have nothing to be apologetic about as a country”.

The school noted yesterday that the number cited by Trump is “misleading” because it measures the Paris agreement’s incremental impact over a previous Copenhagen agreement, and that it assumes the countries will not strengthen their commitments to fighting climate change after 2030.

Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull says it is important to show support for the Agreement and to join with green cities around the world. “When I am mayor of Atlanta, I will do everything in my power to ensure that we do our part to curb carbon emissions, so those future generations of Atlantans will have a healthy city in which to live and thrive”.

Beijing’s emphatic support for the Paris deal comes as the world’s second-largest economy promotes itself as a champion of globalisation, capitalising on Trump’s inward-looking stance on trade and foreign policy.