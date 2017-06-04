SA regrets US pulling out of Paris climate accord

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker asked Pruitt. “He started with a conclusion, and the evidence brought him to the same conclusion”.

Worldwide leaders and scientists are saying jobs can be created in green technology, which will give the China the edge.

Trump said in his announcement that the USA would seek a more “fair” deal. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

The evangelical environmental groups insisted that US withdrawal from the pact runs counter to messages in the Bible.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“, Trump said.

But his decision was criticised by several leaders at home and overseas.

The minister said that it is not now known what kind of impact the decrease in USA funding to support developing countries will be.

“Pittsburgh is the example“. Given the special US-UK relationship, May adding her signature to the letter would have given it more weight. “The bulk of the decisions which drive U.S. climate action in the aggregate are made by cities, states, businesses, and civil society”, the New York Times quotes Bloomberg as saying in a letter to the United Nations secretary-general.

Carbon reduction targets that the US set under Paris commitment aimed at reducing emissions by 26-28% in a decade.

“We at Under Armour are disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies”, Plank said.

The president made an eensy-weensy, billions-of-dollars overstatement. The Dominican Sisters of Peace call on President Trump to reconsider his decision, which, if implemented, will have long-term negative effects on the health of the planet.

European leaders and green organisations have expressed anger and dismay over the US’ latest “anti-climate” step.

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, Zuckerberg wrote.

A statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said the deal can not be renegotiated, and that they remain committed to the “irreversible” accord and regard it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

Pruitt denied that America has abandoned the victims of climate change around the world, arguing that it has done “a tremendous amount” to reduce carbon output to 1990s levels and will stay engaged and continue to export relevant technology.